Anne Huggins Byce
Spartanburg - On Friday, July 19, 2019, Anne Huggins Byce departed this life peacefully at her home to join her Heavenly Father. Born in Laurens, South Carolina on October 29th, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Margaret McCord and John Cortsworth Huggins and the widow of Macon Earle Byce, Sr.
Anne graduated from Spartanburg High School and worked at Smith Drugs before marrying her handsome Marine in 1946. Anne worked tirelessly alongside him in their business, Main Finance Company, and kept the company running for ten years after his death. Anne & Macon were Charter Members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg and were the Adult Leaders of the Church's Youth Fellowship for many years. She worked selflessly for various organizations but by far, her favorite was the Mothers March of Dimes, always working quietly to better the lives of others. She will always be fondly remembered for her sweet giving spirit and devotion in raising her family and numerous friends of her children. All were always welcome in her home.
She is survived by her four adoring daughters; Karen Byce Ramsaur (Ted) of Cedar Mountain, NC, Glenna Byce Cox (Bobby) of Duncan, SC, Debra Lynne Byce (Chris Biggerstaff) of Spartanburg, SC, Donna Howell Byce of Cedar Mountain, NC; a special niece, Glynda Byce Jolly (Bruce) of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Macon Earle Byce III (Kathryn) of Spartanburg, SC, and John Moore Byce (Helen) of Greenville, SC; and three great grandchildren, Caroline Byce of Spartanburg, SC, Calvin Byce and Heyward Byce, both of Greenville, SC; her sisters, Evelyn Shirley of Boiling Springs, SC, Mary Bremer of Cowpens, SC and Barbara Huggins of Spartanburg, SC; numerous nieces and nephews, each one special to Anne as well as many dear friends like Sandy Wheeler and Ruby Burrell. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Diane Byce, her son, Macon Earle Byce II, and her brothers, John Huggins and Hugh Huggins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by a family friend, The Rev. Dr. James C. Hilton. The family will receive friends at the home, 1775 Hillcrest Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank special caregivers Rhonda Wilder and Sharon Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Anne will always be greatly missed and surely never forgotten by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019