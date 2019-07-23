Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fountain Inn First Baptist Church
206 N. Weston Street
Fountain Inn, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Fountain Inn First Baptist Church
206 N. Weston Street
Fountain Inn, SC
Anne Jones Casey Obituary
Anne Jones Casey

Fountain Inn - Anne Jones Casey, 85, widow of Jack Casey, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Mrs. Casey was born in Fountain Inn to the late M.N. Jones and Lillie Sue Garrett Jones. She was a member of Fountain Inn First Baptist Church.

Surviving, are two daughters, Stephanie Tucker (Donnie) and Caroline Williamson (Frank); three grandchildren, Heath Tucker (Brooke), Casey Slattery (Doug) and Stephanie Williamson; four great-grandchildren, Courtney, Jack, Jenna and Beau Tucker and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Lance Tucker; a great-grandson, Luke Tucker; two brothers and six sisters.

Funeral Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Fountain Inn First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Fountain Inn First Baptist Church, 206 N. Weston Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019
