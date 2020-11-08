1/
Annette M. Stephens
Annette M. Stephens

Greenville - Annette M. Stephens, 77, wife of 53 years to Andrew M. Stephens III of Greenville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at National HealthCare in Mauldin, post a long battle with non-small cell lung cancer.

Born in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Alberta Weeks Mizell, and was raised in St. George, SC. Annette graduated from Anderson College and Lander College and for a time was a social worker for Greenville County before she became a mother, homemaker, and a Candlelighter working with families with children with cancer. Mrs. Stephens was also a member of Shannon Forest Presbyterian Church and attended Rocky Creek Baptist Church, and a firm believer that Christ has a path for us all.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Heather Ashley Stephens of New York, and she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Annette Stephens, who we lost to leukemia. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org and to Conquer Chiari, www.conquerchiari.org.

Condolences or Hugs From Home may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
