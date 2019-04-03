|
|
Annette McDuffee
Greenville - Annette McDuffee of Greenville, 84, died on March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, H. Stark McDuffee.
She is survived by one sister, Harriet McIntosh, two sons, David (Grace) McDuffee and Phil McDuffee, and one daughter, Janet (David) McSwain, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Annette was a teacher and counselor with the Greenville public schools for over 30 years. After retirement, she continued to serve children, substituting and volunteering until she became ill a year ago.
She was a supportive mother and grandmother, and a good friend to many who enjoyed her quick wit and strong opinions.
Visitation will be April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, with the service to follow at 2:00 pm. Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship Fund, c/o Kathy Bowers, 220 Crestwood Drive, Summerville, SC 29485, or to the Charleston Animal Society, at www.charlestonani malsociety.org/donate.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 3, 2019