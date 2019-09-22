|
|
Annie Fleming
Greer - Annie Laurie Breazeale Fleming went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 20, 2019. She joined her beloved husband of 49 years, James Carroll Fleming, Sr.
A Homegoing service will be held on September 22, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-2:45 p.m. at the church with interment in Fairview Baptist Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Rd, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 22, 2019