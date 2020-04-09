Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Annie Green Obituary
Greenville - Annie Sue Harvey Green, 89, wife of the late J.B. Green, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Ted L. Green, Sr. (Vickie); one daughter, Brenda Green Gardo (Guy); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry J. Green.

The family will be at the home of Teddy L. Green, Jr. on Fowler Circle (the old home place of Sue Green).

Due to the family's concerns regarding the health and safety of others, a private graveside will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Greenville, 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Regency Southern Care Hospice and the Memory Care staff at the Springs of Simpsonville.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
