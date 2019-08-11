|
Annie Lee Mitchell
Clemson - Annie Lee Knox Mitchell, 98, of Clemson, SC, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was married to the late Dr. Jack H. Mitchell, Jr., professor emeritus of Clemson University. Born March 15, 1921, in Bear Poplar, NC, she was the daughter of the late Scott R. and Pearle W. Knox, and one of seven children. She is survived by one sister, Clara Abercrombie of Knoxville, TN.; her children, Jack H. Mitchell, III (Marion) of Greenville, SC, Scott K. Mitchell of Spartanburg, SC, Lee W. Mitchell (Kay) of Houston, TX and Miriam M. Mulholland (John) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Jack Mitchell, IV (Becky) of Durham, NC, Nancy Morris (Gil) of Johns Island, SC, Kendall Arbogast (Eli) of Swanton, OH, David Mitchell (Kasdin) of Dallas, TX, Caroline Ritchie (Bo) of Midland, TX, Andrew Mitchell (Sutton) of Austin, TX, Moira Dickinson (Phil) of Jupiter, FL, MAJ Johnny Mulholland (Meghan) of Colorado Springs, CO, CPT Maureen Mulholland of Fayetteville, NC, and 1LT Joseph Mulholland of Fayetteville, NC; and ten great grandchildren.
Annie Lee graduated as the valedictorian of her class at the age of fifteen from Mt. Ulla High School in Mt. Ulla, NC in 1936. In 1940 she received a B.A. degree in Home Economics, graduating with honors at age nineteen from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, formerly the Woman's College of NC. Upon graduation she taught home economics at Gray High School in Winston Salem, NC, for four years before getting married.
After moving to Clemson, SC, in 1957, Annie Lee enjoyed many volunteer activities such as being a Cub Scout den leader, a Sunday School teacher, and the superintendent of the Sunday School. She worked as a substitute teacher for many years in the Clemson elementary and high schools. She was a member of the Clemson United Methodist Church. She belonged to many organizations, including the DAR, the Clemson University Woman's Club, the Clemson Garden Club, where she had served as president, and the Naomi Methodist Church circle.
Annie Lee was a much beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Above all, she loved her family and left them with many cherished memories. She was an expert seamstress. She enjoyed solving the daily crossword puzzle, playing card games, especially double Solitaire, and visiting with her many friends and family members. She led her life with grace, kindness, and dignity and has left a legacy of how life should be lived.
Funeral services will be held at the Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00, with a reception and visitation to follow. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the following: Clemson United Methodist Church, PO Box 590, Clemson, SC 29633 or The Clemson Downs Christmas Fund (given to the loyal staff who assist the residents), 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC 29631.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019