Annie Mae HillGreenville - Mrs. Annie Mae Hill, 88, of Greenville, passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence. She was a daughter of the late William and Pearl Cosby Johnson.Surviving: two daughters, Gwendolyn Brownlee of Greenville, SC and Karena Brownlee (Anthony) Mulligan of Charlotte, NC; two sons, Marshell Hill and Danny Brownlee, both of Greenville, SC; one sister, Ethel Mae Dillard of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Kenyetta Brownlee and Anastasia (Levar) Searles, both of Greenville, SC and Tara Yeargin of Charlotte, NC; three great-grandchildren, Quin-derrious Hall, Mohogany Smith and Ny'Jaylen Hall-Smith, all of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside Services: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1:00pm, Bethlehem United Methodist Church.