1/1
Annie Mae Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Hill

Greenville - Mrs. Annie Mae Hill, 88, of Greenville, passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence. She was a daughter of the late William and Pearl Cosby Johnson.

Surviving: two daughters, Gwendolyn Brownlee of Greenville, SC and Karena Brownlee (Anthony) Mulligan of Charlotte, NC; two sons, Marshell Hill and Danny Brownlee, both of Greenville, SC; one sister, Ethel Mae Dillard of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Kenyetta Brownlee and Anastasia (Levar) Searles, both of Greenville, SC and Tara Yeargin of Charlotte, NC; three great-grandchildren, Quin-derrious Hall, Mohogany Smith and Ny'Jaylen Hall-Smith, all of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1:00pm, Bethlehem United Methodist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved