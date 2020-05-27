|
Ansel B. McMakin, Jr.
Greenville - Dr. Ansel B. McMakin, Jr., age 88, died peacefully in his sleep at Pendleton Manor on May 26, 2020 after testing positive with COVID19.
Dr. McMakin was predeceased by his parents, Ansel B. McMakin, Sr. and Bonnie Grace Hopson McMakin and his brother, James Edward McMakin.
Born in Slater, South Carolina, Ansel was a graduate of Brevard College and Wofford College. He earned his master's degree from the University of Tennessee and his doctoral degree from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, where he met his wife Irene.
After his military service, Ansel went to work for the school district of Greenville County; first as a teacher and coach at Blue Ridge High School, then as the Consultant for Health and Physical Education at the district office.
Ansel is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dr. Irene Rogers McMakin, daughter, Andrea Hermann and her husband, Dr.Paul Hermann, and a grandson, Adam William Hermann.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Remembrance Mausoleum Chapel of Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville. Friends are encouraged to visit www.thomasmcafee.com to send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolences on the obituary tribute wall.
Published in The Greenville News from May 27 to May 28, 2020