Anthony Joseph Fernandez
Greenville - Anthony Joseph Fernandez, 20, of Greenville, SC died Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Joseph was raised in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from Eastside High School in 2017. He was a member of the Eastside wrestling and football teams and served as captain of the football team his senior year.
Joseph, a business finance major, was a junior and member of November Company at the Citadel. His brother, Michael, graduated from the Citadel in 2018 and was a member of Delta Company. Joseph was at peace outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and laboring under an open sky. Joe had an endearing smile, a giving heart and was a popular member of the corps.
Joe is survived by his mother, Suzanne Franchina Fernandez; three brothers, Michael Fernandez, Nicholas Fernandez and Lucas Cromer; grandparents, Charles and Margaret Franchina and Miguel and Frances Fernandez; and great grandmother, Doris Franchina. His extended family includes the late Lisa Franchina Roberts, Nick and Kelly Franchina, Jeremiah and Nicole Manriquez and John and Brandi Roberts, all aunts and uncles and living in Greenville.
Joe had 17 cousins and delighted in spending time with them all.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12pm until 1:15pm at Bridgeway Church with the funeral service at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A reception will be held at Bridgeway Church immediately after burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside High School Football and Wrestling Programs, 1300 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020