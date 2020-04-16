|
Anthony Robert Lanzone
Simpsonville - Anthony Robert Lanzone, 62, of Simpsonville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Marchella and Mary Hill Lanzone.
He is survived by daughters, Gina Gatlin and Toni Lanzone -Nettles; son Anthony Lanzone; sister, Theresa Smith and husband, Ray; brothers, Michael Lanzone and wife, Sybil and David Lanzone and wife, Carole; and cousin, Steve Long.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Church of God, 5301 Sardis Rd., Charlotte N.C. 28270 or 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville SC 29615
Anthony's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Anthony's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020