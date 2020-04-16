Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lanzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Robert Lanzone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Robert Lanzone Obituary
Anthony Robert Lanzone

Simpsonville - Anthony Robert Lanzone, 62, of Simpsonville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Marchella and Mary Hill Lanzone.

He is survived by daughters, Gina Gatlin and Toni Lanzone -Nettles; son Anthony Lanzone; sister, Theresa Smith and husband, Ray; brothers, Michael Lanzone and wife, Sybil and David Lanzone and wife, Carole; and cousin, Steve Long.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Church of God, 5301 Sardis Rd., Charlotte N.C. 28270 or 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville SC 29615

Anthony's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Anthony's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now