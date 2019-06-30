Services
Graceland Mortuary - Greenville
4814 White Horse Rd. PO Box 14966
Greenville, SC 29610
(864)295-6878
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Hunt Wagner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Hunt Wagner Obituary
Antonia Hunt Wagner

Simpsonville - Antonia Hunt Wagner, 79 died April 27, 2019 in Simpsonville. Antonia was born April 24, 1940 in Greenville and was a daughter of the late E. Cecil and Eva Hunt Wagner.

A 1958 graduate of Greenville High School , she enrolled at Winthrop College, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1962. She taught at Mecklenburg and Greenville High Schools until she enrolled at The University of Kansas and earned a Master's Degree. In 1972, she began teaching at Lawrence KS West Junior High, a job that lasted until her retirement in 2000.

Antonia returned to her hometown and began another teaching position at Charter HIgh School, moving on from there to Greenville Technical College, where she retired in 2015 as an Assistant Professor.

She lived her dream of teaching and insisted that the youngsters were the ones who inspired her. She loved every student who attended her classes, KU Jayhawks basketball and traveling the world. Her favorite journeys, though, were the week long tours of Mexico during the summers with groups of her students at Lawerence West.

Antonia is survived by a sister, Bonnie W. Seymour of Greenville.

A private service was held at an earlier date,

Memorials can be made to Winthrop University, or the .
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now