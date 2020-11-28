Archie Pittman, Jr.
Columbus, NC - Archie Pittman, Jr., 81, of Columbus, NC, husband of Elizabeth Jane Pittman, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was a son of the late Archie and Martha Turner Pittman.
Archie loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Columbus Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jane are his son, Archie Alan Pittman (Karen) of Greenville; daughter, Marlena Warren (Tom) of Columbus, NC.; son-in-law, Randy Ware of Greenville; sister, Geneva Holliday of Greenville; brother, Tom Pittman of Jacksonville, Fl. ; 8 grandchildren and their spouses and 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Ware.
The family will conduct an online service.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Online tributes at MackeyCenturyDrive.com