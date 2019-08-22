|
|
Ardith Joan Ague
Greer - Ardith Joan Ague, 88, widow of Kenneth Clark Ague, of Greer, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Arthur J. and Jeanne Powell Ellis.
Ardith was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she served on the funeral and welcome committees, as well as the Guild of St. Thomas Aquinas.
She is survived by two daughters, Kerry Drown and Pamela Mackenzie; two sons, Todd Kenneth Ague and Daniel James Ague; eight grandchildren, Doug, Jason, G.K., Brent, Danielle, Casey, Jamie, and Kendall; two great grandchildren, Landon and Alexander; and a sister, Gloria Shuster.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Ardith was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra and Julie; and a sister, Dorothy.
The memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 22, 2019