Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardyth Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardyth Audette Avery Crump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ardyth Audette Avery Crump Obituary
Ardyth Audette Avery Crump

Greenville - Ardyth Audette Crump, 91, of Greenville, died June 1, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel Mae Jenrette Avery.

Ardyth was a member of San Souci Baptist Church and was a retired Registered Nurse with the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by daughter, Sue M. Johnston; two sons, Mark Joseph Johnston (Maria) and Steven Jenrette Johnston (Jennifer).

In addition to her parents, Ardyth was predeceased by two sisters, Aurelia Avery Edwards and Audrey Avery Walker.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to San Souci Baptist Church, 3100 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now