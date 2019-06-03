|
Ardyth Audette Avery Crump
Greenville - Ardyth Audette Crump, 91, of Greenville, died June 1, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel Mae Jenrette Avery.
Ardyth was a member of San Souci Baptist Church and was a retired Registered Nurse with the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by daughter, Sue M. Johnston; two sons, Mark Joseph Johnston (Maria) and Steven Jenrette Johnston (Jennifer).
In addition to her parents, Ardyth was predeceased by two sisters, Aurelia Avery Edwards and Audrey Avery Walker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to San Souci Baptist Church, 3100 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
