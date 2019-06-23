Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland East Cemetery
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Argie Wickliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe Obituary
Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe

Greenville - Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe, 112 Lori Drive, Simpsonville, South Carolina, went to be with her Lord on June 17, 2019. Argie was born July 27, 1927 in Taylor, Texas. Daughter of late Lantice Athol and Emma Barbara Tipps.

Argie was a telephone operator for the phone company, Air Page Dispatcher, Civil Service Communications Operator and Housewife. Argie was a member of Laurel Baptist Church. She was married to Roy Mitchell Wickliffe for 64 years- he died August, 2009.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Haley; two brothers: Weldon Tipps and Forrest Glenn Tipps; also numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Graceland East Cemetery, Simpsonville, SC. Family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, South Carolina 29605. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now