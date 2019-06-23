|
Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe
Greenville - Argie LaVerne Tipps Wickliffe, 112 Lori Drive, Simpsonville, South Carolina, went to be with her Lord on June 17, 2019. Argie was born July 27, 1927 in Taylor, Texas. Daughter of late Lantice Athol and Emma Barbara Tipps.
Argie was a telephone operator for the phone company, Air Page Dispatcher, Civil Service Communications Operator and Housewife. Argie was a member of Laurel Baptist Church. She was married to Roy Mitchell Wickliffe for 64 years- he died August, 2009.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Haley; two brothers: Weldon Tipps and Forrest Glenn Tipps; also numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Graceland East Cemetery, Simpsonville, SC. Family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, South Carolina 29605. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019