Argyle Kelly Degear
Greenville - Miss Argyle Kelly Degear, 93, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late J. W. and Mallie Hooker Kelly, Sr.She was a 1944 graduate of Six Mile High School, where she lettered in basketball all four years. She was also a member of Oakcrest Baptist Church. Argyle is the last surviving member of thirteen children.
She is survived by son, Harry James Degear (Janice); and a daughter, Linda Hardwick; grandchildren, Terri Minton, Brent Degear (Lee), Tonya Dodd (Murray), and Dylan Hardwick (Kristen); nine great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her spouse, Harry John Degear; a son, Walter LeRoy Degear; and a daughter Barbara Minton.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m.in the Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Pendleton Manor.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020