Arlene Williams Watts
Mauldin -
Arlene Williams Watts, 60, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN to Rosie and the late Robert Redd. Arlene was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Scooter" Redd. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Ricky Watts; daughter, Maleya Redd; stepson, Richard Watts; grandchildren: Brenen Redd, and Savanna and Averee Nicole Absalom; sister, Melanie Redd; and brother, Kirby Anderson. Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Visitation will be held 10-11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive. Afterward, the funeral service will begin 11:00 AM in the chapel; committal will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, www.greenvillehumane.com. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 16, 2019