Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Arnice "Whitey" Miles Obituary
Arnice "Whitey" Miles

Greer - Arnice "Whitey" Miles, 80, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

He was born in Scranton, SC, the son of the late Colon and Janie Coker Miles.

After finishing school, Whitey entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956 and was discharged with full honors as a Corporal in 1960. Whitey was a truck driver by trade and proudly worked for Roadway Express, retiring after 28 ½ years. He then worked for Toyota of Greer, delivering cars for eight years. He loved to travel and visited many beautiful places. He also loved Clemson Football, Nascar Racing, and eating a good steak. Whitey's greatest passion was for his wife and family. He was known for his gentlemanly ways. After 58 years of marriage, he still opened doors and pulled out chairs for his wife. He will be remembered for his big personality, great smile, sense of humor, and words of wisdom.

In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, Scarlett Rae, he is survived by daughters, Janice Phipps (Kenny) of Spartanburg, Theresa Cooper (Moe) of Piedmont, Lisa Rodgers (Eddie) of Taylors, and Dameris Lollis (Tim) of Piedmont; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Minnie Indart, and Maria Caballero both of Gray Court, and Edith Shady of Florence; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ashton Miles, and Ashley Miles; and sister, Loree Kammerling.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. The service will be officiated by Gary Sparks, Dicky McCuen, and Mike Hammond. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Following the services, the family will receive friends at the home of Theresa Cooper, 658 Lindley Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673.

Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois, 60611.

Condolences may be made by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 14, 2019
