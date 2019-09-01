|
Arnold Dale Belknap
Parkersburg - Arnie Belknap, 84 of Parkersburg, WV formerly of Greenville, SC left this earth August 24, 2019. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Emory and Minnie Mae (Cokely) Belknap.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Susie Fauss Belknap and a granddaughter, Hannah Christine Morris. Arnie was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ.
Surviving are three children: Rob Belknap, Cristi Morris and Tim Belknap, all of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by a brother Clifton Belknap (Betty) of Bedford, VA and sister-in-law, Terry Corbin (Larry) of Atlanta, GA. He has 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In 2010 he married the second love of his life, Patty Brookover. Patty was a special gift to him.
Arnie graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 where he was a member of the state championship Big Red baseball team. Arnie excelled in baseball in his early years. He also played on the Ripley Independents state championship team as well as the City Park League. He was offered two minor league contracts.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 3, 10 AM at the Greenville Memorial Gardens in Piedmont, SC where he will be buried beside Susie. There will be no visitation or funeral according to Arnie's wishes. He always considered Parkersburg his home.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Greenville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 1, 2019