Arnold Mullinax
Greenville - Arnold "Arnie" Elliot Mullinax, age 87, son of Elliot and Chloe Mullinax, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wanda Guice Mullinax, 2 sons, Mike and Mark Mullinax, 1 daughter, Velda Goodin, 6 grandchildren, Lindsay Mullinax, Anthony, Collin and Sarah Goodin, Justin Raines and Daniel Howell, and 1 great-grandchild Payton Howell.
He lived a life of service. He served his God as a man of faith; a Sunday School teacher, Board member, Church Builder and faithful steward. He served his family by being a loving Christian husband, father and friend. He served his country as a member of US Air Force for 21 years. He was stationed in Greenville SC as a recruiter and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he became a Real Estate Broker in Greenville SC and retired as Vice President of Sunbelt Properties. Arnold was known for his outgoing, positive Christian spirit, his sense of humor and his compassionate heart. He greeted everyone with a smile, a handshake and words of encouragement.
He is survived by 1 brother, Donald Mullinax and 1 sister, Bonnie Staton and a number of nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by 3 brothers. Charles, Glenn and Boyce Mullinax, 4 sisters, Carly Tankersley, Vesta Frazier, Vergie Jones and Gladys Revis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Greenville First Church of the Nazarene (GFN) at 1201 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC. Visitation begins at 10:00 am, prior to service. Burial will be immediately following the service, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr, Greenville SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019