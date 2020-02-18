Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Shevlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Christopher Shevlin


1963 - 2020
Arthur Christopher Shevlin Obituary
Arthur Christopher Shevlin

Greenville - Chris Shevlin, 56, of Greenville, peacefully passed away at home, Friday, February 14, 2020.

Born in Niagra Falls, Canada, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Shevlin.

Chris was a loving and caring father to his sons, Brendan and Connor Shevlin. He is also survived by their mother, Pamela J Shevlin; an uncle, Ken Buchanan; an aunt, Ollie Buchanan of Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada; and his beloved dog, Chopper.

Chris was a longtime employee of Johnson Controls. He loved classic cars, attending car shows, and spending time with his boys. He was very proud of his Canadian and Scottish Heritage.

The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County Animal Care,328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609 or Greenville County Recreation, 4806 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687 (Memo Line-Lake Conestee Dog Park).

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
