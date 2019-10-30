Services
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Arthur Howell

Arthur Howell Obituary
Arthur Howell

Greenville - Arthur Howell 93, went home to be with the Lord October 28, 2019.

He was the son of the late Amos and Lucille Brown Howell.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Tucker Howell; one son, Michael Howell (Donna); two grandsons, Jason (Rionne-lee) and Derek Howell; four great-grandchildren, Blaze, Diesel, Sophie, and Ellis Rose. Predeceased by two brothers, TA Howell, Lee Howell; and sister, Sue Howell Lefevre.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 63 years.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with service following visitation at 1:00 pm.

Burial will be held at 3:30 pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
