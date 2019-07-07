Arthur Hughes Harbin III



Greenville - Arthur Hughes Harbin III "Sonny", 65, of Greenville, passed away, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home after a brief illness.



Born September 11, 1953, in Greenville, SC. He was the son of the late Arthur H. Harbin, Jr. and Arzilla Lazar Harbin.



Sonny was an alumnus of Wade Hampton High School. He was of the Methodist faith and formerly in the automobile industry. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by the love of his life, Jacqueline League Elletson; a daughter, Maghan Dodd (Patrick); a sister, Paige Tyus; a brother, Scott Harbin; a granddaughter, Kyleigh Dodd, and many loving cousins and relatives.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Eddie Harbin, and Earl and Ollie Lazar.



A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at View Point at Buckhorn Creek, 3411 State Park Road, Greenville, SC, 29609.



Memorials may be made to Home with a Heart, 220 James Mattison Road, Liberty, SC, 29657, or to the .



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019