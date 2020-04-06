Services
Arthur Larry Clayton Obituary
Arthur Larry Clayton

Greer - Larry Clayton, 81, passed away March 30, 2020 at Greer Rehabilitation. He was the son of the late Graves Clayton and Mary Pauline Jones Clayton. Larry was a native of Anderson County, SC and grew up in the Sandy Springs community. He was an honor graduate of Pendleton High School, class of 1956.

After moving to Greer he became an active parishioner at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Larry was predeceased by an infant brother, Buddy Graves Clayton. Larry was the last member of his immediate family. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 1408, Greer, SC 29652.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
