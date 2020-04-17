|
Arthur "Bud" Miler, Jr.
Taylors - Arthur "Bud" Miller, Jr., 92, husband of the late Joan "Jobey" Simpson Miller, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Arthur Miller, Sr. and Pearl Burgess Miller.
Bud was a WWII veteran of the US Navy and was owner of Miller Electric Company, Inc. He was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughters, Sandy Miller, Jackie Landis (Mike), Lea Smith (Ronnie), all or Taylors; a son, Arthur Joe Miller, III (Patty) of Inman; grandchildren, Laurin Landis (family) of Greer, Libby Able (Ben and Rylee) of Gainesville, GA, Justin Miller (Stephanie) of Greer, Anna Brock (Braden) of Greenville, Zack Smith (Peytan) of Laurens and Cole Smith of Taylors.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife of 67 years, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Ruthel, Dan and Grady Miller; sisters, Nora Alexander, Cora Hester, Mae Yeomans, Helen Lindley and Gladys Simpson.
A private family graveside will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampton Heights Baptist Church, 2511 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615 or to Lakemont Colony Chapel Fund, Lakemont Colony Inc., PO BOX 58, Cleveland, SC 29635.
Special thanks to Cole Smith, Jenny Smathers and Open Arms Hospice for their love, devotion and care during Bud's illness.
Bud's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Bud's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020