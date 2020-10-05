Arthur "Buddy" Rowley WallaceGreenville - Arthur "Buddy" Rowley Wallace, 91, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late, William Henry and Mary Ellen Woodside Wallace. He is survived by two nieces, Helen Wallace and Gay Peden.Buddy was a member of Christ Church Episcopal and was well loved and respected by many Greenvillians.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Christ Church Episcopal with the Reverend Kellie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Churchyard.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church Street, Greenville, SC 29601.