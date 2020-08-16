Arthur Sheek
Simpsonville - Arthur Eugene Sheek, 81, husband of Barbara Wright Sheek for 65 years, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born in Winston Salem, NC, he was the son of the late Everett and Thelma Simmons Sheek.
Arthur was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a avid hunter and loved the outdoors. His grandchildren called him King Papa!
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Desiree Bungo and husband, Andrew, and Andrea Stegall and husband, Stanley; two sons, Zane Sheek and wife Melissa, and Lance Sheek and wife, Addie; eight grandchildren, Summer Passamore and husband Luke, Blaire Smith and husband Ben, September Crawford and husband James, Rushton Stegall and wife Becki, Alexandra Johnson and husband Nate, Sarah Sheek and husband Adam Thompson, Andrew Sheek, and Daniel Sheek; Six Great-grandchildren; six siblings, Edith Ammons; Richard Sheek and wife Ann, Douglas Sheek and wife Debbie, Gail Johnstone and husband Dale, Cathy Sparks and husband Wilson, Deborah Leonard and husband Vance.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org
.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.