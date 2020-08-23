Arthur Thomas Craig



- - Arthur Thomas Craig 74, passed away August 21, 2020. He was a gentlemen's gentleman and will forever be known as one of the most selfless people anyone would ever meet.



A native of Greer, he was the son of the late Horace and Florence Craig. Arthur was a 1964 graduate of Greer High School, where he lettered 11 times in four sports. He was chosen to play in the 1963 Shrine Bowl. In 2017 he received the Ring of Honor award from Greer High School. He was a 1969 graduate of Clemson University, with a degree in Pre-Med. He excelled in football and was a member of the '65,'66 and '67 ACC Championship Teams. He was a member of The Block C Club. His favorite saying was "I'm #42 on the field, #1 in your heart"! He was in textile chemical sales and the co-inventor and patent holder of the car window Spirit Flag seen flying on game days. Known for his love of shagging, he could always be found at SOS functions.



He is survived by daughters, Allison Wickman (Chris), Jennifer Craig-Holt, grandchildren Justin and Reagan Wickman, companion Beth Burrell; sisters, Beverly Skinner and Nancy Rowland (Freddy).



He was predeceased by son Bryan Craig, daughter Kimberley Craig, and big brother "Bubba" Craig.



Celebration of his life will be August 30, 2020 at 3:00pm at the home of Dennis and Weesie Poole, 115 Ridge Glen, Simpsonville SC 29680. T'shirts, shorts, and awesome stories required.



Memorials can be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation 6600 SW 92nd Ave, Set. 300 Portland, OR 97223-7195



Cremation Society of South Carolina









