|
|
Arthur Walker Hill
Greenville - Arthur Walker Hill, III, 68, husband of Rebecca "Becky" Shirley Hill, died Monday, February 18, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Alvin Jackson and Eunice Martin Hill. Arthur served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Allison Kay Hill; two sons, Walker and Greg Hill; eight grandchildren; and a brother, James Hill.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019