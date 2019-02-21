Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Walker Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Walker Hill Obituary
Arthur Walker Hill

Greenville - Arthur Walker Hill, III, 68, husband of Rebecca "Becky" Shirley Hill, died Monday, February 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Alvin Jackson and Eunice Martin Hill. Arthur served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Allison Kay Hill; two sons, Walker and Greg Hill; eight grandchildren; and a brother, James Hill.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now