Asberry Carlton
Asberry Carlton

Greenville - Asberry Carlton,87, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Born in Saint Matthews, SC, he was the son of the late Marion and Essie Godwin Carlton.

Mr. Carlton was a retired roofer with Carlton Roofing and of the Baptist faith. He loved cutting grass, gardening and working in his yard. He especially enjoyed his cabin on the Saluda River.

He is survived by his children, Berry "Martin" Carlton (Patricia), Debra Kemp, Karen Darlene Brunson, Marion "Timothy" Carlton (Cynthia), Miriam "Dawn" Lovelace (Mark); eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gary "Macks" Carlton; four brothers and two sisters.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A Crypt side Service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park Mausoleum in Travelers Rest, SC.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605 (www.rmhc-carolinas.org)

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
OCT
19
Service
02:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park Mausoleum
