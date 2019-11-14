|
Athalene Small
Clinton - Maggie Athalene Hudson Small, 86, of Clinton Presbyterian Community and formerly of Greer, SC passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Born on October 10, 1933 in Lancaster, SC she was the daughter of the late William (Will) Edward Hudson and Effie Viola Beckham Hudson and the wife to Van Derrick Small. She was retired from the US Postal Service and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church and formerly a member of Second Baptist Church, Lancaster, SC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Leah Small Reid (George), of Anderson, and LeAnn Small Smith (Warren), of Fair Play; grandchildren: Anna Reid Nichols (Kevin) of Easley, Paul Reid (Whitney) of Rock Hill, Avery Smith Krawczyk (Scott) of Simpsonville, Scott Reid (Holly) of York, and Douglas Smith of Huntington, West Virginia; 9 great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Chapel at Clinton Presbyterian Community and will be officiated by Chaplin Jim Caprell. Private burial will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:30 AM - 11 AM, at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clinton Presbyterian Community G Wing Skilled Nursing Unit, , or the Gideons International.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Clinton Presbyterian Community for the care they gave their momma and Gwen Moses for her care and friendship.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019