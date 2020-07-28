Aubrey Allen "Jabo" KirbyGreenville - Aubrey Allen "Jabo" Kirby, 82, of Greenville, died Monday, July 27, 2020."Jabo " was born in Rainbow Springs, NC to the late Lena McClure and Ira Edgar "Pete" Kirby but grew up in the Slater Marietta Community.He loved sports and played football and basketball for Slater Marietta High. He continued to play and Coach Church Softball and Basketball for many decades. After graduation, he was accepted into Furman University but chose to delay his education to serve his country. He served in both the Army and the Navy during his military career and in the Cuban Missile Crisis where the Navy played a pivotal role.Mr. Kirby was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for decades where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Director, RA Leader, and Choir member. He always loved to sing and whistle a tune which showcased his positive and cheerful spirit. He continued to be a faithful member of Peters Creek Baptist Church in his latter years. Serving his Family, His Church and his Community were hallmarks of his servants heart and man of God.Mr. Kirby is survived by his daughters, Roslyn Kirby Gilstrap and Tracy Kirby Jenkins; a son, Shannon Moody and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren, whom he adored and drove around in his "Red Truck", Dr. Collin Gilstrap, Camron Gilstrap, Alex Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, Matthew, Brady and Levi Moody; brother, Jack Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews, Debra Dugas, Mickey and Ricky Gardner that love him and considered him to be their second father.In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Moody Kirby; brother, JL Kirby; sister, Kyle Kirby Gardner Dunn.The family would also like to express their appreciation for his Caregivers at Richard Campbell Nursing Facility.A private graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, West.In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mr. Kirby to the Veteran's Fund at Richard Campbell where all money goes directly to the care of the veteran's; Richard Campbell Veteran's Memorial Fund, Richard Campbell Veteran's Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.