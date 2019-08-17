Services
Audrey Jean Griffin

Audrey Jean Griffin Obituary
Audrey Jean Griffin

Taylors - Audrey Jean Griffin, 76, wife of Bobby Joe Griffin, of Taylors, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Otto and Willie Ann Quarles Henderson.

Audrey was a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God. She loved to play the ukulele and sing.

In addition to her loving husband of 56 years, Audrey is survived by two sons, Russ Griffin (Lisa) of Tega Cay and Kyle Griffin of Greenville; five grandsons, Brandon, Cory, Sam, Joe, and Nate; a great grandson, Wyatt; a sister, Ruth Weathers of Anderson; and four brothers, Jim Henderson of Lakeland, FL, Gerald Henderson of Taylors, Mark Henderson of Ware Shoals, and Dennis Henderson of Ware Shoals.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Praise Cathedral Church of God with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 17, 2019
