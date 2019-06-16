Audrey Raxter Finley



Greenville - Audrey Raxter Finley, 85, wife of the late Samuel Ralph Finley, Sr., of Greenville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.



Born in Dacusville, she was the daughter of the late Ewart Walker and Lillie Mae Orr Raxter.



Audrey was a member of City View Baptist Church. She loved gardening and flowers.



She is survived by Sons, Samuel Finley, Jr. and Tim Finley; daughter-in-law, Denise Dunlap; grandson, Eric Finley (Trish); and great grandchild, Rachel.



In addition to her parents and loving husband of 65 years, she was preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with the funeral service following in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to The , 156 Milestone Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615 or The , 11 Brendan Way Ste B2, Greenville, SC 29615.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary