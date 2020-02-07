|
Audrey Roe White
Greenville - Audrey Roe White died February 6, 2020 in Greenville, SC. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Houston White for almost 68 years.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Ernest Roe and Esther Smith Roe. She graduated from Greenville High School and attended Furman University.
Audrey was a founding member of Saint Matthew United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday School and taught Bible School. She served as Chairman of the Worship Committee and was a member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class.
In addition to her church work, she served as a volunteer with the Red Cross and the Girl Scouts. She was also a volunteer at Greenville Memorial Hospital for 18 years and served as Chairman of the Volunteer Committee.
Audrey was a long time member of the Crescent Community Club.
Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by two daughters, Audrey (Bunny) Morgan (George E.) of Gaffney, SC, and Harriet Lynn Hopple (James) of Greenville, SC; two granddaughters, Audrey (Katie) (Mark) Lester of Peachtree Corners, GA, and Holly Houston (Jack) Easterby of Houston, TX; two grandsons, George, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Augusta, GA, and John (Claire) Hopple of Asheville, NC; and five great grandchildren, Brandon Lester, Houston Easterby, Harriet Easterby, Ellie Morgan, and Libby Morgan.
The family would like to thank Waterstone on Augusta for the excellent and loving care she received.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive Chapel. A private committal service will be conducted at a later time.
The family suggests memorials be made to Greenville Technical College Foundation's Nursing Endowed Scholarship in memory of Esther Smith Roe, at PO Box 5616, Greenville, SC; Saint Matthew United Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29605; or to the .
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020