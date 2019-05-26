Services
Aurelia Rita Therien


1935 - 2019
Aurelia Rita Therien Obituary
Aurelia Rita Therien

Easley, SC - Mrs. Aurelia Rita Therien 84, of Easley, SC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, March 12th, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to her parents; the late Charles Edward and Christine Plewacki Glorioso.She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 68 years; Wallace Bertram Therien and her daughter Deborah Therien, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Therien graduated from the South Technical Education Center Practical Nurse Program affiliated with Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boyton Beach, Florida in September 10, 1976. She worked in the medical field for 10 years. Throughout those years she accumulated her knowledge through the continued education programs. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her daughter; Pamela and her son; Wallace Jr. as well as her sisters; Patricia and Gerry.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
