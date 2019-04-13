B. Diane Hilderbrand



Central - Barbara Diane Hilderbrand, 66, wife of Van Pursley Hilderbrand passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 due to complications with ALS.



She was born in York County, SC, the daughter of Pauline Lawson Harris Gillifillan of Clover, SC and the late George Harris. Diane was a 1970 graduate of Clover High School and she graduated from Tri County Technical College in 1974. She was pre school teacher at Fort Hill Presbyterian Kindergarten until her retirement in 2011. She was a member of Clemson United Methodist Church. Diane loved animals, her Quilting Group, her children, grandchildren and her home.



Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her son, Van Pursley Hilderbrand, Jr. (Liz) of Washington, DC; daughter, Lee Hilderbrand Blakley (David) of Charleston, SC; brother, Michael Harris; sisters, Darlene Harris Stone and Denise Gillifillan Taylor all of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Tucker Blakley and Maddox Hilderbrand.



Graveside inurnment services will be 2 PM, Sunday at Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University with Rev. Fran Elrod officiating.



The family will greet friends in the South Club Level of Memorial Stadium immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemson Community Care, P.O. Box 271, Clemson, SC 29633; Concerned Citizens for Animals, P.O. Box 1332,



Simpsonville, SC 29621; Fort Hill Presbyterian Church for the Fort Hill Preschool, 101 Edgewood Ave., Clemson, SC 29631; to the Clemson United Methodist Church for Children's Programs, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, SC 29631; or to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary