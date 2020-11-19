1/
Barbara A. Bush
Fountain Inn - Barbara A. Bush, 78, of Fountain Inn, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Born in Harlan, KY, she was a daughter of the late Sidney & Jessie Adams. Mrs. Bush was a long-time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Carr, Elaine Porter, Mark Bush, Amee Bush, Jennifer Bush, and Sarah Walker (Scott); grandchildren, Beth Magallanez (Jessie), Audrey Leopard (Dustin), and Kyle Walker; three great-grandchildren, one great-greatgrandchild, one brother, and one sister. She was preceded in death by one brother.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
