Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenville - Barbara Jean Aaron Lang, 78, passed away on March 24, 2019.

A native of Louisville, Ga, daughter of the late James M. and Jean Wallace Aaron, she was an office manager with Dr. Robert E. Osbon, DDS and a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Ernest Dale Lang, Sr., of the home; one daughter, Elizabeth Jean Lang Krask (Scott) of Suwanee, GA; two sons, Ernest Dale Lang, Jr. (Judy) of Lexington, SC and James Jeffrey Lang (Andrea) of Greenville, SC; two brothers, James M. Aaron, Jr. of Chattanooga, TN and Thomas W. Aaron (Bonny) of Marietta, Ga and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly. Burial will be held at a later date at Middleton Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery, Ludowici, GA.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation, One St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019
