Services
First Baptist Church
3 Hedge St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Simpsonville Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Simpsonville Chapel
Barbara A. Pridmore

Barbara A. Pridmore Obituary
Barbara A. Pridmore

Simpsonville - Barbara Pridmore, 74, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the First Baptist Church of Simpsonville Chapel with Pastor Wayne Bray officiating. Interment will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends in the Church Chapel starting at 2:00 pm.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.
Published in The Greenville News on July 6, 2019
