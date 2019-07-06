|
Barbara A. Pridmore
Simpsonville - Barbara Pridmore, 74, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the First Baptist Church of Simpsonville Chapel with Pastor Wayne Bray officiating. Interment will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends in the Church Chapel starting at 2:00 pm.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.
Published in The Greenville News on July 6, 2019