1/
Barbara Ann Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Alexander

Pickens - Miss Barbara Ann Alexander, 86, passed from this life on Sunday August 30, 2020 at The Willows in Easley.

Miss Alexander was born in Pickens, daughter of the late John E. and Ruby Peay Alexander. A graduate of Pickens High School, Miss Alexander went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Limestone College in 1982. She was retired from Ryobi Motor Products in Pickens where she served as an accountant in the stock room. Miss Alexander was a member of Pickens First Baptist Church where she was a member of the TEL Sunday School Class served on the Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Pickens Literacy Association.

Survivors include lifelong family friends, Rick and Marsha Reeves, Diane and Sammy Little, Joan and Stanley Brooks and their families.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home with the Reverend Doctor Fred Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed at www.DillardHillcrest.com

Memorials may be made to Pickens First Baptist Church, 406 East Main Street, Pickens, SC 29671 or to The Pickens County Literacy Association at https://www.pickensliteracy.com/

Dillard Funeral Home

Pickens, South Carolina




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved