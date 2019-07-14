Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Cross Plains Baptist Church
Resources
Barbara Ann Burns Odom

Barbara Ann Burns Odom Obituary
Barbara Ann Burns Odom

Travelers Rest, SC - Barbara Ann Burns Odom, 75, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Robert Benjamin (Bert) Odom, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Braman and Elvenia Pace Burns. Mrs. Odom had worked at Wunda Weave, T&S Brass and was a homemaker. She retired to spend time with her grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a member of Cross Plains Baptist Church.

Surviving are her two sons, Tony Odom and Tim Odom (Sandra) both of Travelers Rest; 3 grandchildren, Hannah Quay (Josh), Jarred Odom and Hailey Odom; 1 great grand, Brayden Quay and an honorary granddaughter, Kiley Laughter; 3 sisters, Sue Howard, Judy Robertson and Debbie Owens (Julian); 1 brother, Steve Burns and a sister-in-law, Ann Burns.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by 4 brothers, Herman, Cooper, Ray, and Bill Burns along with a sister, Betty Childress.

Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at Cross Plains Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday evening at The Howze Mortuary.

Pallbearers will be Jarred Odom, Josh Quay, Jerry Howard, Brandon Howard, John Odom, Billy Burns and Mike Burns.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on July 14, 2019
