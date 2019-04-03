Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" LeBuhn


1942 - 2019
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" LeBuhn Obituary
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" LeBuhn

Piedmont, SC - Barbara Ann "Bobbie" LeBuhn 77, of Piedmont, SC passed away peacefully at the McCall Hospice Home on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. She was born February 1st, 1942 in Woodruff, SC to her parents; the late Grady Lee and Grace Joella Richards Simpson.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter; Sherri Ann Fischer of Greer, SC, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and her close friend; Rene Hyatt.

Bobbie graduated from Berea High School in 1960. She was employed in the restaurant industry for over 40 years. She retired from The Waffle House where she was lovingly known as "Grand Ma."

Besides her parents Bobbie was predeceased by her sons; Stanley Joe Massey Jr. and Michael Glen Massey.

A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at the Westville Funeral Chapel 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 3, 2019
