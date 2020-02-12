|
|
Barbara Anne Parker Bayne
Simpsonville - Barbara Anne Parker Bayne, age 84, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away at home on February, 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bobby Gene Bayne for over 63 years.
Mrs. Bayne was born in Greenville to the late Robert Shirley Parker Sr. and Gladys Lucile Kimbrell Parker. She retired from The Dow Chemical Company and was a charter member and Sunday School teacher at Five Forks Baptist Church. Anne enjoyed sewing, cooking, crocheting, cross-stitching (she made all of her grandchildren Christmas stockings and tooth fairy pillows), reading and time at the beach.
Anne was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and sister. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are four (4) daughters, Gena Allen, Robin and Rusty Faulk, Julie and Bobby Collenberg and Hope and Doug Adams; grandchildren, Jason and Katie Faulk, Monica and Michael Allen, Hunter and Michael Baliker, Kelsey Allen, Jessi and Jared Mills, Shelby Cannon, Wil Cannon, Whitney and Carrie Collenberg; great-granddaughters, Audra Grace and Eleanor Rose Faulk and Palmer Anne Allen; brother, Dean and Louise Parker; sisters, Nancy and Morris Templeton, Alice Whitaker, Frances and Charles Painter; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Parker.
Anne was predeceased by her brother, Robert Shirley "Bud" Parker Jr. and brother-in-law, Alvin Whitaker.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM Friday at Five Forks Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Howard Foster. Burial will follow in the church cemetery and the family will be available for visitation afterward in the church sanctuary.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 112 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681; or to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020