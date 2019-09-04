|
|
Barbara B. Brannon
Greer - Barbara Black Brannon, 84, widow of Walter L. Brannon, Jr., passed away on September 2, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late James and Hazel Holtzclaw Black, she was a retired employee of Greenville Technical College and a member of Northwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Michael Keith Brannon of Greenville; one daughter, Allison Brannon Harrison of Greer; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brannon was predeceased by a son, Scott L. Brannon; a brother, Donald Black and a sister, Betty Wolfe.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Trent Henson.
Visitation will be held after the service at the grave site.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019