Barbara B. Cooley
Barbara B. Cooley

Greer - Barbara Babb Cooley, 87, passed away July 18, 2020.

A native of Princeton, SC, daughter of the late Julius Wister and Ethel Ridgeway Babb, she was a retired educator from Greer High School with the Greenville County School District and was a member of Greer First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, John Robert Cooley of the home; one daughter, Barbie Brooks (Scott) of Greer; one son, Bob Cooley of Lexington, NC; and four grandchildren, Julius and Zachary Cooley and CJ and Alec Brooks.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church, 2020 Vision, 202 W. Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29650 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
