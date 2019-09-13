Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
at the Trinity Campus
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
at the Trinity Campus
Simpsonville - Barbara Thomas Bowman, 85, wife of the late Paul William Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Born in Whitmire, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ealie and Louella Thomas.

Barbara was a member of the Trinity Campus of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by a son, Matt Bowman, and his wife, Tricia, of Simpsonville; two daughters, Melanie Bowman, of Greenville, and Charlene B. Parkins, of Simpsonville; one granddaughter, Tiffany Posey; six grandsons, Chris Key, Cody, Noah, and Sam Bowman, and Graham and Evan Parkins; four great grandchildren, Jasmyn and Kamryn Jones, and Jason and William Key.

She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Bowman.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Trinity Campus of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Campus of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 2703 Augusta Rd., Greenville 29605; or to SCAEOP - Retired (Dot Aiken Scholarship), 506 Prestwick Dr., Florence, SC 29501.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 13, 2019
