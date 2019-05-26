|
Barbara Bracken
Travelers Rest - Barbara Kelley Bracken, 83, of Travelers Rest, passed away Friday May 24, 2019.
Born in Travelers Rest, she was a daughter of the late Monroe Charles and Grace Myrtle Hawkins Kelley. Mrs. Bracken retired from the Healthcare Industry, and was a Charter member of Clearview Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons: Robert Eugene Bracken, Jr., and Derek Henry Bracken (Dawn); one daughter: Kelley Bracken Rainey; eight grandchildren: Joshua Lewis Rainey (Jessica), Randall Matthew Rainey (Lacy), Christine Michelle Bracken, Ian Hamilton Bracken (Kelly), Devin Seth Bracken (Jessica), Christopher Ryan Bracken (Kelsey), Emily Rainey Kennedy (Garrett), and Zachary Kyle Bracken (Sydney); and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bracken was predeceased by one son-in-law: L. Randall Rainey; and one sister: Vivian Riddle.
The family will receive friends Tuesday morning 10:00 a.m. until 1100 a.m. at Clearview Baptist Church. Graveside services will immediately follow in Clearview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 974, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019