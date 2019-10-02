Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Lexington, SC
Barbara Brown Almers


1930 - 2019
Barbara Brown Almers Obituary
Barbara Brown Almers

Watkinsville, GA - Barbara Brown Almers, 89, was born June 24, 1930, in Columbia, SC and passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fred Otto Brown and Fanny Mae Hutchison Brown.

Mrs. Almers was a caring wife and mother and was a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

Mrs. Almers is survived by her daughters, Deborah Brune (Carl) and Kim Bolen (Mike); grandchildren, Elizabeth Almers, Anne Swords, Brandon Brune, Cameron Brune, Spencer Bolen and Katie Bolen; great grands, Roland and Rosalie Brune; and sister, Freddie Vaughn. She was predeceased by her husband, H.J. Almers, Jr.; son, Gary D. Almers; and sisters, Vera Hall and Carolyn Rhodes.

Family and friends will gather at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate her life at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or to a .

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019
